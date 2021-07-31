BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.73.

BIGC opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,699,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $149,602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 132.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after buying an additional 930,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

