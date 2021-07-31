BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after purchasing an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the period.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.44. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

