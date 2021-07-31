Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 42,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 370,428 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $27.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

