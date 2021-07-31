Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Datto stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datto will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Datto by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Datto by 7.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

