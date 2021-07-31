Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baxter International shares last traded at $78.56, with a volume of 59,644 shares changing hands.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, raised their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,791,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.