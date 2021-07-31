Bath Savings Trust Co Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,940.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL opened at $92.57 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.