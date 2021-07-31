Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,955 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

CSCO opened at $55.37 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.