Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Rollins were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

