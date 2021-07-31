Bath Savings Trust Co Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.