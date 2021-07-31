Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in July

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,800 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 604,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 769.8 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF remained flat at $$40.18 during trading on Friday. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

