Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.73 ($92.63).

BAS opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Wednesday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -270.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

