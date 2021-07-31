Barrington Research Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $921.58 million, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.