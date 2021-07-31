Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.980 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.98 EPS.

Shares of B opened at $50.67 on Friday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

