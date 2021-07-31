Barclays Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 264

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 257 ($3.36) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £581.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.72. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,516 shares of company stock worth $2,474,675 in the last 90 days.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.