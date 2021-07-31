Barclays Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €72.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €62.06 ($73.01) on Friday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €58.90.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

