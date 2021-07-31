Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 31,166 Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCL opened at $12.71 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

