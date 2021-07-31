Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 58,433 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Target Hospitality worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.58 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $362.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

