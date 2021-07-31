Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Revlon worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Revlon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revlon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13. Revlon, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Revlon Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

