Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 37.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,170,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 317,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TEF stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.