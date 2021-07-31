Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.95. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

