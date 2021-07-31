Bank of America Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Neutral

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRUS. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,663. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 107,177 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

