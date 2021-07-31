Bank of America Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Neutral

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRUS. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33.
In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,663. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 107,177 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
