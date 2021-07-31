Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,571,100 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 4,339,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

