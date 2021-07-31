Baader Bank Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.14 ($80.16).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €75.58 ($88.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 82.84.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

