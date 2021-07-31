B. Riley Weighs in on Ameresco, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.36. Ameresco has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.