B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

FFWM opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $3,475,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 179.1% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

