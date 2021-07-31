B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,421 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

