B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,067 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $98.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

