B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.13. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $202.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.