B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Masco were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Masco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.71 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

