B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 14,180 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 75,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

