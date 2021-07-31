B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 1,600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,044,000 after acquiring an additional 186,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $174.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

