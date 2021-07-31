B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 1,347 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Insulet were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $279.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,105.69 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $192.98 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

