Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.99. Ayro has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

In other Ayro news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $70,631.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,918.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter worth about $2,071,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 211,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 318,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 139,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

