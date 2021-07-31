Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 256,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

