Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%.
Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 256,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.69.
In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.
