Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,704,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,909,000 after purchasing an additional 644,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

NYSE BGY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

