Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after buying an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.