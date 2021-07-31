Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 673 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.