Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 151,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

