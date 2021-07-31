Avondale Wealth Management Sells 7,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $536,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $13,934,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $184,238,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,889,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,407,924. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a PE ratio of 114.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

