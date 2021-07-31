Avondale Wealth Management Sells 691 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.02. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.