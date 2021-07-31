Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 750 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for 1.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBUY traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $120.87. 81,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.35. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $141.00.

