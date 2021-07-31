Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 350 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.57. 2,537,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

