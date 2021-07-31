Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 200,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.39. 2,193,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,139. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

