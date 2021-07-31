Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,103. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.