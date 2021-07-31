Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.560-$6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.91 billion-$16.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.
A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.43.
NASDAQ:ADP opened at $209.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $210.32.
In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
