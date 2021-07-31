Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.560-$6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.91 billion-$16.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.43.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $209.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $210.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

