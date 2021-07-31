Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autoliv by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 7.4% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $100.88 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

