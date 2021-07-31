AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.89 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut AudioCodes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

AUDC opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.13. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

