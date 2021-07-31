Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CL King began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atotech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.44.

ATC stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATC. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,721,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

