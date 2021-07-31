Atotech Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 3rd (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech’s (NYSE:ATC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atotech had issued 29,268,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $497,556,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Atotech’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATC. UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of ATC opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

