Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $58.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.12. 6,103,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,397. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.91.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

